Victoria Azarenka has reached her first Australian Open semi-final since winning the title in 2013, knocking out third seed Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-1.

The Belarusian 24th seed outlasted her American opponent on Tuesday in a marathon 64-minute first set before running away with the second to set up a last-four encounter against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at Melbourne Park.

"Well, it hurts to beat her because I always want her to do well," said Azarenka, 33, who also won the Australian Open in 2012 and is a close friend of Pegula's.

"But at the same time I have to play my best tennis. She has been playing amazing, very consistent. I knew from the first point I had to bring it.

"Today I knew I have to play fast, I have to not give her opportunity to step in, I have to mix it up because if you don't there's nobody better than Jess, she just doesn't miss."

Pegula was in her third Australian Open quarter-final and had never reached the semi-finals of a Slam in four previous attempts, failing to win a set in any of them.

It was a sorry statistic that was to be extended under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

The 28-year-old is the epitome of a late bloomer, with 18 of her 30 Grand Slam match wins coming since the start of last year.

She had dropped only 18 games en route to the quarter-final, fewer than any other player left in the draw.

Pegula was immediately put under the pump by the relentless groundstrokes of her opponent.

