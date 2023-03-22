The AI Act is expected to be a landmark piece of EU legislation governing the use of artificial intelligence in Europe that has been in the works for over two years.

On its website, the European Commission observes that “the way we approach Artificial Intelligence (AI) will define the world we live in the future. To help build a resilient Europe for the Digital Decade, people and businesses should be able to enjoy the benefits of AI while feeling safe and protected.”

The EC also notes its objective in coming up with an AI Act “translates into the European approach to excellence and trust through concrete rules and actions”.

Lawmakers have proposed classifying different AI tools according to their perceived level of risk, from low to unacceptable. Governments and companies using these tools will have different obligations, depending on the risk level.

The Future of Life Institute’s website on the European Union AI Act points out the risk levels as such: “First, applications and systems that create an unacceptable risk, such as government-run social scoring of the type used in China, are banned.

“Second, high-risk applications, such as a CV-scanning tool that ranks job applicants, are subject to specific legal requirements.

“Lastly, applications not explicitly banned or listed as high-risk are largely left unregulated.”

What is the scope of the act?

The Act is expansive and will govern anyone who provides a product or a service that uses AI.

The Act will cover systems that can generate output such as content, predictions, recommendations, or decisions influencing environments.

Apart from uses of AI by companies, it will also look at AI used in the public sector and law enforcement. It will work in tandem with other laws such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Those using AI systems which interact with humans, are used for surveillance purposes, or can be used to generate "deepfake" content face strong transparency obligations.

The EC website declares that the EU AI Act will help the bloc become internationally competitive by:

“enabling the development and uptake of AI in the EU;

“making the EU the place where AI thrives from the lab to the market;

“ensuring that AI works for people and is a force for good in society;

“building strategic leadership in high-impact sectors.”

What's considered 'high risk'?

A number of AI tools may be considered high risk, such as those used in critical infrastructure, law enforcement, or education.

They are one level below "unacceptable," and therefore are not banned outright.