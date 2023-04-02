POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Verstappen wins Australian F1 Grand Prix in chaotic dash to finish line
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled the third spot on the podium.
Verstappen wins Australian F1 Grand Prix in chaotic dash to finish line
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands after winning the Australian F1 Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne. / AP
April 2, 2023

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won his first Australian Grand Prix in remarkable circumstances in a chaotic Formula 1 race laden with drama from the starting point to the finish line.

Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought triumph.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso filled third spot on the podium.

“That is a really good weekend for us. I am happy with that,” Verstappen said to his team on radio.

READ MORE:Red Bull's Verstappen takes pole position in Australian Grand Prix

Verstappen had appeared to be coasting to victory with an eight-second lead when debris from Kevin Magnussen’s Haas forced the second of three red flags issued in the race with three laps remaining.

Recommended

On the restart, Verstappen was able to hold Hamilton to the first turn as bedlam unfolded behind his RB19, sparking a massive reshuffle of the finishing order in the 58-lap race.

Alonso, who had challenged Hamilton for second position throughout much of the race, was hit by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the first corner of the restart. Sainz, whose Ferrari showed good speed throughout the race, was issued with a five-second penalty which relegated him to 12th.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant also drove into the back of Nyck DeVries and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also crashed.

Earlier, Ferrari’s defending champion Charles LeClerc exited after crashing on the opening lap, while the Mercedes of one-time leader George Russell caught fire on Lap 18.

Australian Oscar Piastri claimed his first championship points when finishing eighth in his McLaren.

READ MORE:Formula One Champion Verstappen ends season with 15th win

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
South Korea asks Trump to act as 'peacemaker' with North Korea
Venezuela urges UN support against US 'military threat'
UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed after Russia and China bid fails
After former FBI chief Comey's indictment, Trump says 'there will be others'
'Evaluating' if UN, its organs, could be relocated to Istanbul or elsewhere, says top official
By Baba Umar
UN launches deeper inquiry into Trump escalator fiasco
By Sadiq S Bhat