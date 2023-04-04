Retired British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sports for two years after the prohibited substance ostarine was detected in his sample following his fight against Kell Brook last February, the UK Anti-Doping agency said.

Former light-welterweight world champion Khan, 36, announced his retirement last May after his sixth-round stoppage defeat to fellow Briton Brook on February 19.

If he were to return he would be unable to fight until April 2024.

The UKAD website states that ostarine is a drug designed to have similar effects to testosterone.

It is present on the World Anti-Doping Agency's prohibited list as an anabolic agent and is prohibited in sports at all times.

Khan, who had expressed concerns over a lack of drug testing before his fight against Brook, accepted that he broke anti-doping rules but said it was not intentional.

'Strict liability'

"I've never cheated in my life," Khan told Sky Sports. "You can see by my performance against Kell Brook... If I went in there and knocked Kell Brook out it's different.