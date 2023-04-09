A 17-metre-long (56-foot-long) sperm whale has died after washing up on a beach in Bali, a conservation official said, making it the third whale that beached itself on the Indonesian island in just a little over a week.

"We are currently trying to pull the carcass to the shore to make it easier for the necropsy test and we will bury it after the test is concluded," Permana Yudiarso, a local marine and fisheries official, told AFP news agency on Sunday.

The male sperm whale was found stranded on Yeh Leh beach in west Bali's Jembrana district on Saturday afternoon.

This is the third whale that has beached itself in Bali, a popular destination for holidaymakers, in April alone.

On Wednesday, an 18-metre-long male sperm whale was stranded in the Klungkung district, on Bali's eastern coast.

Before that, a Bryde's whale weighing more than two tonnes and at least 11 metres long was founded stranded on a beach in Tabanan on April 1 - its carcass had already rotted when discovered by locals.

'Skinny and sickly'