Russia's President Vladimir Putin arrived in Turkey on Thursday to meet Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a time of growing bilateral relations between the two nations.

The two leaders had already spoken by the phone on Monday, mainly about the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib.

Idlib will be high on the agenda of Thursday’s meeting, according to the statements both by Kremlin and Turkish presidency.

The Turkish president's office announced that Erdogan and Putin would also discuss international issues as well as regional crises.

Here are five top issues the two leaders are likely to discuss.

De-escalation zones in Idlib

On May 3, Turkey, Russia and Iran struck a deal on establishing four de-escalation zones in Syria to protect civilians.

Three of them were established after the agreement but the fourth de-escalation zone in Idlib had not been implemented due to the Hayat Tahrir al Sham presence. The group is dominated by former Al Nusra Front, an Al Qaeda affiliate in Syria.

In mid-September, the trio finalised the deal over which country would deploy its troops to protect de-escalation zone in Idlib, at a meeting in Astana. Turkey deployed troops to its border with Syria's Idlib.

Iran, Russia and Turkey will each send 500 observers to Idlib, and the Russians will deploy military police, according to Russian negotiator in Astana, Alexander Lavrentyev.

About a week later, in an interview with Reuters, Erdogan said "Under the agreement, Russians are maintaining security outside Idlib and Turkey will maintain the security inside Idlib region."

He added that there were more details to be discussed.

However, afterwards reports of suspected Russian air strikes that caused civilian casualties came from Idlib. Russia denied that it had killed civilians.

Speaking on a private TV, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the weekend that de-escalation zone would never be effective if anyone violates the agreement.

Erdogan and Putin are likely to discuss the details of the agreement and the violations in their meeting.

YPG in Syria’s north

Turkey last year has carried out cross-border operations against Daesh in Syria, in an attempt to prevent YPG from having more bases near its border. PYD and its armed wing YPG already control most of northern Syria.

Turkey considers the group to be an affiliate of PKK, which has been designated a terror group by Turkey, the US, and the EU. It has been fighting the Turkish state for more than 30 years.

Ankara is concerned over YPG activities in northern Syria, especially the formalising of its hold on the region.

However, the Russian-backed Syrian regime has already announced they could discuss an autonomous region in the north controlled by YPG.

"[Syrian Kurds] want a form of autonomy within the framework of the borders of the state, this is negotiable" Syrian regime foreign minister Wallid Muaellem said on Tuesday, according to SANA, the Syrian state news agency.

Turkey has repeatedly criticised its allies, the US and Russia, of supporting the YPG militarily and politically.

In July, Turkish armed forces were reportedly planning an operation with the help of the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) against the YPG in Afrin.