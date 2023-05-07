WORLD
At least 27 Peruvian miners killed after suspected fire at gold mine
The local government of the southern Arequipa region said that a short circuit could have sparked the deadly fire.
Peru is South America's top gold producer and mining is a key industry for the country. / Photo: AA Archive
May 7, 2023

At least 27 workers have died in a fire at a gold mine in a remote area of southern Peru, a public prosecutor said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the local government where the mine is located, in the southern Arequipa region, said the death toll had not been confirmed "because there was no way to communicate by telephone from the mine."

It added that a short circuit could have sparked the deadly fire.

Around mid-day Saturday medical professionals arrived on the scene to tend to the injured, who included three rescue workers, the local government added.

Continuing fatal accidents

The mine is operated by Yanaquihua, a small-scale firm. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the Arequipa government said it was told the owner of the mine had gone to request help following the incident.

Peru is South America's top gold producer and mining is a key industry for the country.

Dozens of fatal accidents, largely at small mines, occur every year.

SOURCE:Reuters
