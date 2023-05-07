At least 27 workers have died in a fire at a gold mine in a remote area of southern Peru, a public prosecutor said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the local government where the mine is located, in the southern Arequipa region, said the death toll had not been confirmed "because there was no way to communicate by telephone from the mine."

It added that a short circuit could have sparked the deadly fire.

Around mid-day Saturday medical professionals arrived on the scene to tend to the injured, who included three rescue workers, the local government added.

