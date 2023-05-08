Seventy-eight years later, the massacre of 45,000 Algerian nationals by French troops remains fresh in people’s minds.

Tuesday, May 8, 1945 was supposed to be a day when parts of the world were celebrating the downfall of the German empire that was perceived to be oppressive and cruel.

Algerian troops were among those who took part in dethroning Adolf Hitler, a German dictator who brought suffering to many people across the world.

However, as the rest of the world was celebrating that victory over Hitler, who had reportedly engineered the massacre of six million European Jews and at least five million prisoners of war, there were bloody scenes in different parts of Algeria – the French troops were haphazardly killing citizens who were taking part in anti-colonial protests.

French historians claim the death toll was 15,000 and not 45,000 as widely documented. However, official records put the toll at 45,000.

The French army was repressing demonstrations organised by civilians pushing for self-rule.

The protests took place largely in the northeastern cities of Sétif and Guelma, where most of the victims were killed.

Major, but bloody demos

The French had a week earlier broken up demonstrations in Algeria. The subsequent May 8 protests were, however, more intense and widely spread, resulting in the deadly massacre that left victims thrown off cliffs, demonstrators killed in their thousands, and even a higher number wounded.

Historian Redouane Aïnad Tabet wrote that the Algerian population was “shocked” by the happenings, and that the political elites were “really traumatised”.

Waning influence

Historians document that the French, Algeria’s colonial master, was getting more worried by the day that their influence world-over was waning.

The high Muslim birth rate in Algeria contributed to land-reclamation calls and pressure for self-rule, triggering France’s desperate reaction in 1945.

Nationalists in Algeria, especially those based in Sétif and Guelma, had organised anti-French protests in late April 1945, which culminated in ugly clashes two weeks later.

When a 14-year-old member of the Muslim Scouts, Saal Bouzid, held an Algerian flag on May 8, the French, on orders from the army general, opened fire on the unarmed protesters, killing Bouzid and many others.