ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
3 min read
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
With some 50,000 American personnel at risk, the Pentagon is fortifying regional bases as Iran threatens retaliation should the US join Israeli strikes.
Pentagon on edge as Iran threatens US troops across Mideast?
Trump administration faces doubts over ability to protect American personnel in an active conflict against Iran. / AP
June 19, 2025

As tensions flare in the Middle East, the Pentagon is grappling with growing concern over the safety of roughly 40,000 to 50,000 American troops and personnel stationed across 19 locations, from Bahrain to Syria.

These forces could become targets if Washington joins Israel in striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Iran has warned to retaliate against American bases in the region with ballistic missiles and drones. “If nuclear negotiations fail and conflict arises with the United States, Iran will strike American bases in the region,” Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh said on June 11, before Israel launched surprise attacks on Iran.

On Thursday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister warned the United States against backing Israel amid escalating regional tensions.

“If the United States wants to actively enter the field in favour of the Zionist regime, Iran will have to use its tools to both teach a lesson to aggressors and defend its national security and national interests,” said Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister.

On Wednesday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth gave reassurances to the Senate that “maximum protection” measures are in place.

“We work hand in glove with the Joint Staff and CENTCOM and every [combatant command], especially right now, to ensure everything at our disposal is available to ensure maximum force protection against any contingency,” he told senators.

But some lawmakers remain unconvinced. Senator Richard Blumenthal expressed scepticism over the Pentagon’s ability to fend off drone swarms, calling current defences insufficient.

“I have no assurance that we have the capacity to safeguard against a swarm of small, lightweight, slow-moving drones that are,” Blumenthal said.

Recommended

The heightened state of alert follows Israel’s surprise military strikes on Iran, which began on June 13 and killed senior Iranian military officials, nuclear scientists, and struck key sites. The attacks also resulted in hundreds of civilian deaths, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

RelatedTRT Global - Satellite images reveal US Navy mobilisation ahead of potential Iran strike

Provoke broader conflict?

The latest developments evoke memories of January 2020, when Iran responded to the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani with a missile barrage on American troops in Iraq, injuring about 100 personnel.

While negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme remain fragile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears determined to escalate. Critics suggest his campaign is designed to provoke a broader conflict involving the United States.

The Pentagon has redeployed military assets and additional weapons across the region. Forces in Qatar, home to the largest US base in the Middle East, have been bolstered. The USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group has been moved into position. Pentagon officials stressed that forces are in a defensive posture.

US President Donald Trump has not formally committed to the Israeli offensive but has vaguely suggested possible military involvement, stating, “I may do it. I may not do it.”

RelatedTRT Global - 'Nobody knows:' Trump declines to tell whether he will move forward with US strikes on Iran

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'