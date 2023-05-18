Jerusalem Day is “celebrated” annually on the 28th of Iyar, according to the Hebrew calendar, and commemorates the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem following the Six-Day War of 1967.

It is marked by a so-called ‘flag march’ attended by thousands of Israeli settlers and far-right groups.

The parade is seen as a provocative move by Palestinians, who are forced to close their shops and are banned from the social hub of Damascus Gate to make way for the marchers.

Here, we take a more in-depth look at the event’s background and the controversy around it:

History

On June 7, 1967, Israeli forces occupied the Old City of Jerusalem, and the Israeli government refers to this event as the “reunification of Jerusalem”, proclaiming the entire city as its eternal and undivided capital.

However, this claim is not internationally recognised, and East Jerusalem is seen as the capital city by the state of Palestine.

In the years following the Six-Day War, Jewish ultra-nationalist Zionist groups began organising an annual event known as the March of Flags, also called the Flag March. The march is held on Jerusalem Day and is seen as a celebration of Israel’s control over the city.

The flag march typically involves thousands of Israeli settlers parading through the alleys of the Old City’s Muslim quarter. Marchers wave Israeli flags as they make their way through the Old City, chanting anti-Arab slogans such as “May Their Village Burn,” “Death to the Arabs” and “Avenge but One of My Two Eyes”.

Petition to re-route the march