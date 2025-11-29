CLIMATE
Dozens missing as deadly floods, landslides wreak havoc in Indonesia’s Sumatra
Many areas are still inaccessible as authorities fear the death toll may rise.
Many affected areas are still inaccessible, and authorities are concerned that the death toll could rise. / AP
November 29, 2025

Severe floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra have killed at least 303 people, with another 279 missing, the National Disaster Management Agency (BNBP) said.

BNBP head Suharyanto said on Saturday that so far, 166 people have died in North Sumatra, with 143 still missing, Kompas TV reported.

While 47 deaths and 51 people are reportedly missing from Aceh, another 90 people lost their lives, while 85 are missing in West Sumatra.

BNPB chief Suharyanto said North Sumatra has been the most heavily affected province. While the disaster response is on its fourth day, search operations continue to be hindered by challenging terrain, access roads that are damaged and adverse weather conditions.

Many affected areas are still inaccessible, and authorities are concerned that the death toll could rise.

“There are still locations we have not been able to access, where indications of additional victims are quite strong,” he warned.

Search teams are operating on land and in the air, though difficult terrain is hindering the deployment of heavy machinery.

Communication with local authorities is ongoing to provide updates on casualties and address critical logistical needs.

Officials have urged regional governments to fast-track the setup of medical stations and public kitchens at the busiest evacuation centres.

