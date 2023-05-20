Greece is heading to the polls on Sunday to determine who will govern the country for the next four years, with the opposition hopeful for a win despite polls suggesting the ruling New Democracy (ND) party could emerge victorious.

In recent weeks, surveys have pointed to a rebound in the popularity of the ND, which saw a downward trend in the aftermath of a deadly February 28 train accident that killed at least 57 people near the northern town of Tempi.

The party's leader and the incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked Greeks to give him a strong mandate to form a single-party government, promising greater prosperity, stability, and safety.

He said a new Greece was already rising thanks to his government's policies, which he touts as bold and realistic.

The main opposition SYRIZA, on the other hand, has built its election campaign on two major pillars, pointing to corruption and wiretapping scandals, the latter of which has become known as Greek Watergate, accusing the government of severely damaging rule of law and democracy under its tenure and vowing to restore democracy and institutional integrity in Greece.

Declining purchasing power of working- and middle-class Greeks was also in the sights of the party, which argues the economic policies of the ND aggravated income inequality.

Criticising opinion polls that show the ND ahead, SYRIZA has said its support is greater than surveys indicate.

Kingmaker

While it has suggested that all left-wing parties in parliament band together to form a progressive coalition government, vast ideological divides between them mean the likelihood of such an administration is slim.