Jordan, Qatar and Egypt have condemned Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s storming of Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

The far-right minister had forced his way into the flashpoint site early Sunday under Israeli police protection, in the second such tour since he joined the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late last year.

While inside the site, Ben-Gvir claimed Israel's ownership of the complex in a video message from the mosque's courtyard.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry termed Ben-Gvir’s intrusion into Al Aqsa complex as a “dangerous escalation”.

This is "a provocative step that is condemned and a dangerous and unacceptable escalation," ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said in a statement.

He said the intrusion “represents a flagrant violation of international law, and of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites.”

The status quo allows Muslims to worship at the Al Aqsa complex and followers of other religions to visit the site.

“The continued breaches and attacks on Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, coupled with the unilateral measures of settlement expansion and the ongoing Israeli raids, may lead to further escalation,” Majali warned.

He called on the international community to take swift and decisive action to put an end to these practices.