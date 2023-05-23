Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Russia said that it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy an armed group that penetrated its border from Ukraine, while the Kremlin ordered its military to prevent any repeat attack.

The defence ministry's announcement of use of its air force and artillery on Russian territory confirmed an unprecedented use of force domestically since the offensive began.

"In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire," the ministry said.

"The remaining (fighters) were driven back to the territory of Ukraine, where they continued to be hit by fire until they were completely eliminated," it said.

Authorities said 13 people had been injured as the Belgorod region came under sustained artillery and mortar fire during the fighting. They also reported that one woman died during evacuations on Monday and that a civilian was killed in the village of Kozinka.

Moscow said Russian forces killed more than 70 Ukrainian fighters.

1855 GMT — Ukraine investigating role of Belarus in transfers of children - prosecutor

Ukraine is investigating the alleged role of Belarus in the forced transfer of children from Russian-occupied territories, the office of the prosecutor general told Reuters.

The announcement came in response to a report by the exiled Belarusian opposition alleging that 2,150 Ukrainian children, including orphans aged six to 15, were taken to so-called recreation camps and sanatoriums on Belarusian territory.

The National Anti-Crisis Management, a group of political opponents to the government of President Alexander Lukashenko, said in its preliminary report that the children were taken to at least three locations in Belarus.

1817 GMT — US demands release of WSJ reporter after detention extended in Russia

The US has demanded the release of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) correspondent Evan Gershkovich after his detention in Russia was extended for three months.

"We continue to call for his immediate release as well as for the immediate release of Paul Whelan," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a news conference.

He said claims against the reporter are "baseless" and urged Russia to comply with its obligation to provide consular access.

Gershkovich was arrested by the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Yekaterinburg in late March and has been detained on espionage charges, a claim the WSJ "vehemently” denied.

1813 GMT — Ukraine launches investigation into Russian commander

Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said it has launched a criminal investigation into Andrei Ruzinsky, a Russian commander Reuters identified last year as helping lead the military occupation of eastern Ukraine.

Ruzinsky was commander of the Russian Baltic Fleet's 11th Army Corps, which crossed into Ukraine in early 2022 and took control of a chain of towns south of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.

The SBU said in a statement that it had served notice on Ruzinsky, who is on Russian soil, that he was suspected of entering into a conspiracy to conduct acts of military aggression.

It said he had ordered attacks using heavy weapons on populated areas, and that he had given orders to the military commandant in the town of Balakliia, where there were multiple cases of civilians being detained and tortured, according to Ukrainian officials and residents.

Russia withdrew from the area in September last year.

1703 GMT — Russian villages bordering Ukraine lose power after drone attack -governor

Three villages in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine were left without power after a drone dropped explosives on an electrical substation, the region's governor said.

"Repair crews are currently carrying out restoration work. None of the residents were injured," Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Russian regions near the Ukrainian border have repeatedly reported drone strikes on their civilian infrastructure.

Moscow says Kiev is directly responsible for attacks inside its territory but Ukraine denies this.

1757 GMT — Social Democrats to strongly support Ukraine’s freedom: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that his party, the Social Democrats (SPD), will strongly support Ukraine’s freedom and its efforts to become a member of the EU.

"We will support the Ukrainian nation, their struggle to defend their freedom, with all our might," Scholz told a party conference in Berlin, marking the 160th birthday of the centre-left SPD.

Scholz accused Russia of waging an "imperialist war" against Ukraine and argued that the war is also an “attack on values and principles” defended by Social Democrats for decades.

"Russia should not win this war, and it will not win this war," he stressed, and reaffirmed that Germany will continue delivering weapons to Ukraine to defend its territory, "as long as it takes."

1744 GMT — Ukraine allies slam Russia's 'cynical' WHO draft resolution

Kiev's allies condemned Moscow for proposing a "cynical" draft resolution on the "health emergency in and around Ukraine" at the World Health Organization's annual meeting.

The draft resolution, brought jointly by Russia and Syria, is set to vie with another submitted by Ukraine and its allies which denounces Russia's offensive and attacks on healthcare facilities.

The latest Russian draft resolution does not mention the year-long war in Ukraine launched by Moscow.

France's envoy Jerome Bonnafont said the draft was a "new cynical attack against the truth," adding: "According to the WHO, there are over 20,000 civilian victims, health centres and workers have been targeted, there have been numerous cases of sexual assault".

1455 GMT —Anti-terror regime lifted in Russian region bordering Ukraine: governor

Russian authorities said they had lifted a counter-terrorism regime introduced this week in the southern region of Belgorod to counter a sabotage group that had crossed from Ukraine.

"We took the decision to lift the legal counter-terrorism regime in the territory of the Belgorod Region," Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced on Telegram.

1450 GMT — Russia's FSB requests extension of WSJ reporter's detention

Russia's security service has asked a Moscow court to extend the detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich held on espionage charges, Russian media reported.

Citing spokespeople for Moscow's Lefortovo district court, Russian news agencies said that FSB investigators had asked for an extension of his arrest until August 30. A court hearing was expected to take place.

1355 GMT — F-16 training doesn't make it party to Ukraine conflict: NATO