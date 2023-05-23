Teachers' unions and anti-racism groups have criticised an initiative by the French interior ministry to check on the number of Muslim children who skipped school last month to celebrate Eid al Fitr.

The festival, which concludes the holy month of Ramadan, is observed as a holiday in Muslim-majority countries and fell on Friday, April 21, for most believers this year.

France's interior ministry said Sunday that it had ordered "an evaluation of the level of absenteeism recorded on the occasion of Eid al Fitr".

The ministry "regularly studies the impact of some religious festivals on the workings of public services, and notably in the educational sector", said a statement from junior minister Sonia Backes.

In the city of Toulouse, police asked the heads of local schools to report the number of absent children on April 21, leading to accusations that authorities were creating a registry — which was denied by Backes.

'Scandalous and dangerous stigmatisation'