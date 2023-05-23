Spanish police have arrested seven people over two incidents of racial abuse targeting Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, including one this weekend that sparked an international outcry.

The arrests come two days after the 22-year-old Brazilian international was subjected to racial abuse once again during a Spanish league match, sparking an international outcry. The latest incident came during Real's 1-0 loss at Valencia on Sunday.

Out of the seven, four men were arrested in Madrid "suspected of a hate crime for hanging from a bridge a mannequin with Vinicius' shirt," police said in a statement.

Three of the men are members of an ultra fan group of a Madrid football club, the statement added without identifying the club.

The dummy wearing Vinicius Junior's jersey was hung by the neck from a highway bridge near Real Madrid's training ground on January 26 ahead of the club's match against Atletico Madrid.

A banner in the red and white colours of Atletico was also flung over the bridge that read: "Madrid hates Real".

Sunday's La Liga game was held up for several minutes, and the referee wrote in his post-match report that shouts of racist abuse had been directed at Vinicius.

Police arrested three youths in Valencia for "insults and gestures with racist overtones" towards the player that amounted to "an alleged hate crime" during Sunday's match.

After their statements were taken, they were later "released on condition they appear when summoned" by the public prosecutor's office or the courts, a police spokesperson told AFP.

Real Madrid said earlier it had filed a complaint "in order that the facts be investigated and those responsible be held accountable".

The club said the chants, in its view, "constitute a hate crime".

Brazil formally protested to the Spanish ambassador and will lodge an official complaint with authorities in Madrid.

There is growing anger in Brazil, where the lights of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro were turned off for one hour in solidarity with the player.

"Black and imposing," Vinicius tweeted of the darkened statue, saying he was moved and thanked followers for their support.

"But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our fight," he added.

During the Valencia match, Vinicius stood in front of home fans behind one goal and pointed to an apparent culprit. The play was delayed for several minutes in the second half.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea spoke to Mestalla stadium officials, who made an announcement calling for racist insults to stop before play resumed 10 minutes later.

Spain's government sports council is analysing crowd images to root out the fan or fans responsible.

The body has, in similar incidents in the past proposed a one-year stadium ban and a fine of 4,000 euros ($4,300) for those found guilty.