Türkiye's defence giant Roketsan successfully tests ballistic missile
Tayfun, the country's longest-range missile, is tested in the Black Sea province of Rize.
May 23, 2023

Turkish missile producer Roketsan has successfully tested the short-range ballistic missile Tayfun (Typhoon) in the country's Black Sea province Rize.

The test of the Tayfun Short Range Ballistic Missile system was carried out on Tuesday at 0644 local time (0344GMT).

Ismail Demir, the head of Türkiye's Defense Presidency, congratulated the team involved in the project.

"We successfully carried out the new test launch of our Typhoon missile. I congratulate everyone who contributed, especially Roketsan," Demir said.

Tayfun is Türkiye's longest-range missile so far.

The firm previously tested the missile in October 2022, when it hit a target from 560 kilometres away.

