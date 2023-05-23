The May 14 elections turned out to be a disappointment for Türkiye’s joint opposition, as it fell far short in both the presidential race as well as the parliamentary elections.

In the presidential race, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received 49.52 percent of the votes, placing him far ahead of his opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu’s 44.88 percent. The Erdogan-led alliance also claimed a parliamentary majority.

Prior to the election, six ideologically different opposition parties – from Leftists to Turkish nationalists and conservatives – had come together to form the National Alliance under the leadership of the leftist Republican People’s Party (CHP). Some pre-election surveys even gave the opposition alliance an edge over the Erdogan-led People’s Alliance.

But the election results proved that the composition of the opposition alliance was not so attractive to the Turkish electorate as four conservative partners of the Table of Six – the Gelecek Party, Deva Party, the Saadet Party and Democratic Party – did not appear to deliver the votes expected from their political base to the Nation Alliance and Kilicdaroglu.

Small parties with big gains

However, these four parties won more deputies under the CHP list than what they could have won if they had contested the parliamentary election under their own party logos.

But in what appears to be a contradiction, the main opposition’s share of votes (25.3 percent) did not increase significantly compared to the 2018 elections (22.6 percent) despite the four parties’ declared support to the CHP.

According to the average of several pre-poll surveys, the total vote share of the four parties was projected at around 5 percent. But the CHP’s vote share appeared to increase only 2.7 percent.

Interestingly, despite their poor showing, the Gelecek Party, led by Ahmet Davutoglu, a former prime minister, won 10 MPs, while former finance minister Ali Babacan’s Deva Party claimed 14 deputies.

On the other hand, the Yeni Refah Party (YRP) under Fatih Erbakan won nearly three percent of the votes, more than the Deva and Gelecek parties combined. Meanwhile, Fatih Erbakan is the son of Necmettin Erbakan, the founder of the Milli Gorus movement, which once included Recep Tayyip Erdogan and some of his followers.

While the YRP, a part of the People’s Alliance which entered the parliamentary election under its own logo, won five deputies, Deva and Gelecek parties, which ran their candidates under the CHP list, won 24 deputies in total.

This is also true for the Saadet Party, which appeared to receive around one percent, according to pre-election surveys. But the party claimed 10 deputies, two times more than the YRP.

The Democratic Party, which appeared to receive much less than one percent, according to pre-election polls, also claimed three deputies in parliament, an unproportionate number of MPs compared to its actual votes in the Turkish electorate.

The unproportionate parliamentary success of these four opposition parties running under the CHP list was something which drew the attention of many political analysts.

‘Biggest pickpocketing in Turkish political history’

President Erdogan also commented on this issue after the elections.