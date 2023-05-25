TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish presidential runoff sees higher turnout among overseas voters
Turkish diaspora shows up in higher numbers for the Turkish presidential runoff, voting in embassies, missions and at customs gates to decide who will lead the country for the next five years.
Turkish presidential runoff sees higher turnout among overseas voters
Türkiye is going to a runoff election to determine its next president. The race is between incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu / Photo: AA
May 25, 2023

Turkish expats turned up in higher numbers for the Turkish presidential election runoff. They cast their votes at overseas missions and customs gates, outpacing the first round of the polls.

Voting at diplomatic missions ended on May 24, while the process will continue at customs gates until 5 PM local time on May 28.

According to the Supreme Election Council (YSK), as many as 1,889,398 Turkish nationals (over 1.839 million) cast their votes at the country's foreign missions and customs gates as of 11 PM yesterday.

A total of 1,839,470 people voted at diplomatic missions and customs gates in the first round of the elections on May 14. There is an increase of 50.000 people so far.

RelatedHow important is the Turkish diaspora in upcoming elections?
Recommended

Those who are unable to cast their ballots within the specified time in their country of residence will be able to vote at the customs gates until 5 PM on Sunday.

For the first round of elections, Turkish nationals abroad cast their votes at Türkiye's foreign representative offices between April 27 and May 9, and at the customs gates until May 14.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's People's Alliance won a majority in parliament, while the presidential race headed to the second round as no candidate obtained simple majority, or more than 50 percent of the votes. Erdogan, however, was leading with 49.52 percent.

He will face Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and joint candidate for the six-party opposition Nation Alliance, in the runoff vote.

RelatedTurkish diaspora to vote at foreign missions, customs gates in run-off vote
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay