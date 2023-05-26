WORLD
3 MIN READ
Musk's Neuralink 'cleared' for human test of brain implants
Neuralink says clearance from US Food and Drug Administration for its first human clinical study is "an important first step" for its technology, which is intended to let brains interface directly with computers.
Musk's Neuralink 'cleared' for human test of brain implants
Neuralink is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralysed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments. / Photo: AFP
May 26, 2023

Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink has said it has received approval from US regulators to test its brain implants in people.

Neuralink said clearance on Thursday from the US Food and Drug Administration [FDA] for its first human clinical study is "an important first step" for its technology, which is intended to let brains interface directly with computers.

"We are excited to share that we have received the FDA's approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study," Neuralink said in a post on Musk-run Twitter. "This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA."

On at least four occasions since 2019, Musk has predicted that his medical device company would soon start human trials of a brain implant to treat intractable conditions such as paralysis and blindness.

Yet the company, founded in 2016, did not seek permission from the FDA until early 2022 — and the agency rejected the application, seven current and former employees told the Reuters news agency in March.

The FDA approval comes as US lawmakers urged regulators earlier this month to investigate whether the make-up of a panel overseeing animal testing at Neuralink contributed to botched and rushed experiments.

"This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people," Neuralink said in a tweet on Thursday.

Recommended
RelatedElon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months

Federalprobes

Neuralink has already been the subject of federal probes.

Reuters reported on December 5 that the USDA's inspector general was investigating, at the request of a federal prosecutor, potential violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which governs how researchers treat and test certain types of animals.

The probe has also been looking at the USDA's oversight of Neuralink.

Neuralink is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralysed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments.

RelatedTowards a cyborg future: Study reveals support for human enhancement
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ