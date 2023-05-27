Two Iranian border guards and one Afghan soldier have been killed after Afghanistan and Iran exchanged heavy gunfire in the border area, sharply escalating rising tensions between the two nations amid a dispute over water rights.

"Today, in Nimroz province, Iranian border forces fired toward Afghanistan, which was met with a counter-reaction," a spokesperson of the Afghan interior ministry, Abdul Nafi Takor, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The situation is under control now. The Islamic Emirate does not want to fight with its neighbours," the spokesperson said, without identifying the victims.

He said one person had been killed on each side and several injured, though Iran's state-run IRNA news agency later said two Iranian border guards had been killed and two Iranian civilians injured.

It was not immediately clear what had provoked the incident. IRNA earlier quoted the country's deputy police chief, General Qassem Rezaei, accusing the Afghan government of opening fire first on Saturday morning on the border of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

"The border forces of Iran will decisively respond to any border trespassing and aggression, and the current authorities of Afghanistan must be held accountable for their unmeasured and contrary actions to international principles," IRNA quoted Iran's police chief, General Ahmadreza Radan, as saying.