Türkiye has called on all parties in northern Kosovo to return to dialogue and calm.

"We are following the events in the north of Kosovo with concern. These events harm regional security and stability," a statement from the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We call on all parties to avoid violence and not take actions that will escalate tensions," the statement added.

"We appreciate the constructive role of the Kosovo Peace Corps (KFOR) in preventing the escalation of events," the ministry further said.

"We are saddened to learn that some KFOR soldiers were slightly injured in the incidents," it added.

"The only way to reduce tension and establish lasting peace and stability in the region is to make progress in the ongoing dialogue process," the statement concluded.

Related NATO soldiers guard Kosovo towns in stand-off with Serb protesters

25 NATO soldiers injured

At least 25 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) were injured on Monday in clashes with protesting local Serbs.

"While countering the most active fringes of the crowd, several soldiers of the Italian and Hungarian KFOR contingent were the subject of unprovoked attacks and sustained trauma wounds with fractures and burns due to the explosion of incendiary devices," said a statement from KFOR.