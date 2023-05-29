WORLD
Türkiye calls for calm in Kosovo as clashes injure 25 NATO soldiers
At least 25 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo have been injured in clashes with protesting Serbs.
Tensions have gripped Kosovo with protesters and security forces clashing in the country's north over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors. / Photo: Reuters
May 29, 2023

Türkiye has called on all parties in northern Kosovo to return to dialogue and calm.

"We are following the events in the north of Kosovo with concern. These events harm regional security and stability," a statement from the country's Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"We call on all parties to avoid violence and not take actions that will escalate tensions," the statement added.

"We appreciate the constructive role of the Kosovo Peace Corps (KFOR) in preventing the escalation of events," the ministry further said.

"We are saddened to learn that some KFOR soldiers were slightly injured in the incidents," it added.

"The only way to reduce tension and establish lasting peace and stability in the region is to make progress in the ongoing dialogue process," the statement concluded.

25 NATO soldiers injured

At least 25 soldiers of the NATO-led international peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) were injured on Monday in clashes with protesting local Serbs.

"While countering the most active fringes of the crowd, several soldiers of the Italian and Hungarian KFOR contingent were the subject of unprovoked attacks and sustained trauma wounds with fractures and burns due to the explosion of incendiary devices," said a statement from KFOR.

NATO's forces added that the injured personnel are currently under observation at a health facility.

Among the injured soldiers were 11 Italians, news outlet ANSA reported citing official sources.

Three Italian nationals are said to be in a "serious but not life-threatening condition," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the attack on the NATO mission, calling it "absolutely unacceptable and irresponsible."

Rising tensions

On Friday, tensions between Belgrade and Pristina rose after police in Kosovo clashed with local Serbs who gathered in front of the municipal building to prevent the newly elected ethnic Albanian mayor from entering his office.

Last month, Kosovo Serbs boycotted extraordinary local government elections for four municipalities in the country's north. Only 3.47 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, according to the Kosovo Central Election Commission.

After the elections, the EU said in a statement that low turnout did not provide municipalities with long-term political solutions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
