Intense fighting has subsided in Sudan's capital although sounds of gunfire could still be heard in some areas, residents said, after military factions battling for more than six weeks agreed to extend a ceasefire aimed at allowing aid to reach civilians.

The army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to extend a week-long ceasefire deal by five days on Tuesday, just before it was due to expire.

"We hope this truce succeeds even if only to stop the war a little and that we can return to our normal lives. We have hope in the truce and we don't have other options," said Hind Saber, a 53-year-old resident of Khartoum.

Hours before the ceasefire extension was signed, residents reported intensive fighting in all three of the adjoining cities that make up Sudan's greater capital around the confluence of the Nile — Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri.

The war has caused nearly 1.4 million people to flee their homes, including more than 350,000 that have crossed into neighbouring countries.

According to the Sudan Doctor's Syndicate, which tracks civilian casualties, the fighting has killed at least 866 civilians and wounded thousands more. The toll could be much higher, the medical group said.

Areas of the capital have been hit by widespread looting and frequent cuts to power and water supplies. Most hospitals have been put out of service.

The conflict erupted on April 15 over internationally backed plans for a transition to elections under a civilian government.