PKK operating freely in Sweden 'completely unacceptable': Altun
Turkish communication director says Swedish authorities must prevent the terror group from demonstrating on June 4 if it is serious about addressing Türkiye's concerns.
Turkish Communication Director Fahrettin Altun says Ankara sincerely hopes that the new anti-terror law, which will enter into force on June 1, will be properly enforced. / Photo: AA
May 30, 2023

The freedom with which the PKK/YPG terrorist group operate on Swedish soil is "completely unacceptable," Türkiye's Communication Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"It is completely unacceptable that PKK terrorists continue to operate freely in Sweden — which has applied for NATO membership," Altun said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Last night, they displayed PKK's so-called flag on the Swedish parliament."

Altun said Ankara expects the Swedish authorities to "investigate the incident, hold accountable those responsible and stop self-identified members of PKK — which the EU recognises as a terrorist entity — from operating on Swedish soil."

His remarks come after supporters of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in Stockholm projected on the facade of the parliament building an image of a rag symbolising the terror group, videos circulating on social media showed.

The PKK/YPG supporters also shared videos containing provocations against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom.

In one of the videos, the PKK/YPG supporters insulted the two Swedish officials and set fire to a poster of Erdogan.

Upcoming protest

The terrorists announced a protest in Stockholm against the new anti-terrorism law which will enter into force on June 1.

The legislation aims to criminalise membership in terrorist organisations in the country and gives authorities much broader powers to detain and prosecute people who finance or otherwise support terrorist organisations.

"We sincerely hope that the new anti-terror law, which will enter into force on June 1, will be properly enforced. Specifically, the Swedish authorities must prevent PKK members from demonstrating on June 4 if they are serious about addressing Türkiye's concerns," Altun said.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, the UK and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. It has a branch in northern Syria known as the YPG.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
