Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla have worked their magic yet again to beat AS Roma 4-1 on penalties and lift the trophy for a record-extending seventh time, while handing Roma boss Jose Mourinho his first defeat in six European finals.

After an unspectacular match ended 1-1 after extra time on Wednesday, Sevilla ruthlessly punished the Italians in the shootout, with Gonzalo Montiel firing home the winning spot kick, just as he did for Argentina in the World Cup final against France.

Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou was their hero in the shootout, saving penalties from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez, while the Spaniards were flawless in their own execution, scoring their first four.

Sevilla, the undisputed kings of the Europa League, have now won all seven of the finals they have played in the competition, and are well-versed in the drama of the occasion, having seen their opponents score first in the last four finals.

Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead from a counter-attack in the 35th minute, but Sevilla then took control of the game and found the equaliser thanks to an own-goal by Mancini in the 55th minute.

"It was a Sevilla-style match. We have to suffer to win," Lucas Ocampos told Spanish TV channel Movistar Plus.

"This is not easy. What we have with this competition is something that cannot be explained."

Roma's ill fate in Europa League