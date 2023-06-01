One of Australia's most decorated living soldiers has lost a defamation lawsuit against three newspapers, which accused him of involvement in the murder of six Afghans during the invasion of Afghanistan.

Ben Roberts-Smith, a former member of Australia's elite Special Air Services regiment, sued three newspapers after 2018 reports alleged he was involved in the murder of at least six unarmed prisoners in Afghanistan.

Roberts-Smith denied the allegations and launched a multi-million-dollar defamation case in response.

But Justice Anthony Beskano said the papers had proven many of their allegations were "substantially true" and dismissed the case.

The verdict was hailed as a major victory for Australian media freedom, with journalist and defendant Nick McKenzie tweeting: "Justice."

Analysts had previously described the case as a "de facto war crimes" trial.

Before the trial, Perth-born Roberts-Smith was Australia's most famous and distinguished soldier.

He won the Victoria Cross –– Australia's highest military honour –– for "conspicuous gallantry" in Afghanistan, where his unit was hunting for a senior Taliban commander.

'Pattern of criminal behaviour'

But The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times alleged that behind Roberts-Smith's lauded public persona lay a pattern of criminal behaviour.

The papers said Roberts-Smith had kicked a handcuffed Afghan civilian off a cliff and ordered two subordinates to shoot the man dead.