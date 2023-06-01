WORLD
2 MIN READ
NATO chief: Alliance committed to political solution for Kosovo clashes
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is sending troops to help de-escalate tensions and that a battalion is on standby in the scenario that the situation worsens.
NATO chief: Alliance committed to political solution for Kosovo clashes
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks about Ukraine, Kosovo, Sweden’s accession ahead of a NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Oslo, Norway. / Photo: Reuters
June 1, 2023

NATO chief said on June 1 that sending additional troops to Kosovo "does not mean" that the alliance gives up on a possible political solution to the ongoing clashes.

Jens Stoltenberg’s remarks came before the informal NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Norway's capital Oslo.

Stoltenberg was questioned about sending an additional 700 NATO troops to Kosovo and keeping a battalion ready.

Responding to Anadolu Agency's query whether this preparation means that the alliance expects the clashes may turn into a bigger conflict in Europe amidst the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Stoltenberg said: "This does not mean that NATO gives up on a political solution.”

He added that they are sending troops to help de-escalate tensions and that a battalion is on standby in the scenario that the situation worsens.

RelatedNovak Djokovic defends 'Kosovo is heart of Serbia' remark
Recommended

Tensions have gripped Kosovo with protesters and security forces clashing in the northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

Albanians are the largest ethnic group in Kosovo, followed by Serbs, especially in the north, near the border with Serbia.

During the clashes, at least 30 NATO soldiers were injured.

Meanwhile, more than 53 civilians were injured by shock bombs and tear gas, according to hospital sources.

RelatedWhat led to the latest flare-up between Kosovo and Serbia?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean