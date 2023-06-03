Saturday, June 3, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "open" to "achieving goals" in Ukraine by other means than military, the Kremlin has claimed.

Commenting on reports about France's initiative to host a peace summit on Ukraine, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TV channel Rossiya 24 that peaceful ways of achieving goals in Ukraine would be "preferable."

"President Putin has been, is, and will be open to any contacts in order to achieve the fulfillment of our tasks by other means than military operation. If (non-military ways) were possible, it would be preferable," he said.

He added that French President Emmanuel Macron and other European leaders have to be aware of this position.

At the same time, he added: “The countries of the collective West do not leave Russia any other path but military at the moment."

1511 GMT — Unreliable shelters raise fears over civilian safety in Ukraine

Concerns around civilian safety have spiked in Ukraine as officials announced that an inspection had found nearly a quarter of the country’s air-raid shelters locked or unusable, just days after a woman in Kiev allegedly died waiting outside a shuttered shelter during a Russian missile barrage.

The Kiev regional prosecutor’s office reported that four people were detained in a criminal probe into the 33-year-old’s death on Thursday outside the locked shelter.

The suspects face up to eight years in prison for official negligence that led to a person’s death.

Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko also said that city authorities have received “more than a thousand" complaints regarding locked, dilapidated or insufficient air-raid shelters within a day of launching an online feedback service.

The Ukrainian interior ministry said through its press service that of “over 4,800” shelters it had inspected, 252 were locked and a further 893 “unfit for use.”

1307 GMT — Two killed in shelling of Russian region on Ukraine border

Ukrainian shelling has killed two people in Russia's Belgorod, a border region that has been hit by repeated attacks this week, the local governor said.

"Since this morning, the district of Shebekino has been under shelling of the Ukrainian armed forces," said Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. Russian officials have in recent days reported intensified attacks from northern Ukraine.

Gladkov said an "elderly woman" was killed in the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka and another woman died from her wounds in the village of Bezlyudovka. Two other people were wounded in the shelling.

The Shebekino area has been the hardest hit by the shelling, and residents from the area have been pouring into displacement centres in the regional capital of Belgorod.

1152 GMT — Ukraine dismisses 'strange' Indonesian peace plan