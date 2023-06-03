TÜRKİYE
Turkish President Erdogan unveils new Cabinet
Former deputy PM Cevdet Yilmaz is Türkiye's new vice president while ex-intelligence chief Hakan Fidan is named the country's new foreign minister.
"We will continue to weave together the Century of Türkiye with our new cabinet," says Erdogan at his inauguration ceremony. / Photo: AA
June 3, 2023

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled Türkiye's new Cabinet at the Cankaya Presidential Palace in the capital Ankara after he was sworn in as president in parliament.

Erdogan on Saturday announced former deputy prime minister Cevdet Yilmaz as his Vice President.

Members of the new Cabinet are as follows:

  • Justice Minister: Yilmaz Tunc

  • Family and Social Services Minister: Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas

  • Labour and Social Security Minister: Vedat Isikhan

  • Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister: Mehmet Ozhaseki

  • Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan

  • Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Alparslan Bayraktar

  • Youth and Sports Minister: Osman Askin Bak

  • Treasury and Finance Minister: Mehmet Simsek

  • Interior Minister: Ali Yerlikaya

  • Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy

  • National Education Minister: Yusuf Tekin

  • National Defence Minister: Yasar Guler

  • Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca

  • Industry and Technology Minister: Mehmet Fatih Kacır

  • Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Ibrahim Yumakli

  • Trade Minister: Omer Bolat

  • Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Abdulkadir Uraloglu

'Century of Türkiye' begins

Speaking at his inauguration ceremony, with the attendance of high-level officials from 81 countries, Erdogan said the first cabinet meeting under his chairmanship will take place on Tuesday.

"We will continue to weave together the Century of Türkiye with our new cabinet," he said.

Erdogan vowed to work with devotion over the next five years "to protect the glory and honour of the Republic of Türkiye, to promote its reputation and to glorify its name in the world for five years."

His inauguration was attended by 50 heads of state, 13 prime ministers, parliamentary, and ministerial-level officials and representatives of international organisations, including NATO, the Organization of Turkic States, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Among the attendees were Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Earlier, Erdogan took the oath of office at the Turkish Parliament for his new five-year presidential term.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdogan won the race with 52.18 percent of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82 percent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
