WORLD
3 MIN READ
Polish opposition stages massive anti-government protest in Warsaw
Crowds stretching for at least a mile march with banners reading "Free, European Poland", "European Union yes, PiS no", referring to the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.
Polish opposition stages massive anti-government protest in Warsaw
The City Hall estimates the number of protesters to be at 500,000 according to 'the organisers' spokesperson Jan Grabiec / Photo: Reuters
June 4, 2023

Half a million protesters packed the streets of central Warsaw, Poland's opposition organisers have said claiming one of the biggest anti-government demonstrations in the 30 years since the end of communism.

People travelled from across the country after former prime minister Donald Tusk, head of the centrist opposition party Civic Platform (PO), called for the protest on Sunday against "the high cost of living, swindling and lying, and for democracy, free elections and the EU"

Lech Walesa, a former Polish president, Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader of the fight against communism, joined opposition figures at the head of the march ahead of legislative elections in the autumn.

The leaders of most opposition parties encouraged their supporters to join the march against the nationalist Law and Justice Party (PiS) led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

"City Hall estimates (the number of protesters) at 500,000 now," the organisers' spokesperson Jan Grabiec told AFP.

Decked out in the red and white colours of the nation, demonstrators carried placards proclaiming "Enough is enough", "Free, European Poland".

Once the head of the European Council, Tusk addressed the crowds saying the opposition's role is "of comparable importance" to that in the 1980s and the fight against communism.

Related'Enough is enough': Thousands protests abortion law in Poland
Recommended

Walesa confronting nationalist party

Walesa, who led the Solidarity Union in a successful battle against communism, has long been absent from politics.

He told the marchers he had been "patiently" waiting for the day when the nationalist party and Kaczynski will be forced out.

"Mr. Kaczynski, we have come to get you. The day has finally arrived," Walesa said.

The June 4 protest march day is the 34th anniversary of the first partly free elections held in Poland which were followed by the defeat of communism in Europe.

Walesa became the nation's first democratically elected president in 1990.

RelatedPoland's president signs judicial reforms into law despite EU threat
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean