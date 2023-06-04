TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
PKK supporters in Sweden again allowed to protest against Türkiye
Terrorist sympathisers march with symbols of the terrorist group PKK/YPG in a demonstration in the capital Stockholm, Sweden.
PKK supporters in Sweden again allowed to protest against Türkiye
Approximately 1,000 people took part in the event, and the police temporarily closed the roads along the march route / Photo: AA
June 4, 2023

Supporters of the terrorist group PKK/YPG held a demonstration in Sweden targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sweden's NATO membership bid.

The PKK/YPG supporters gathered at Norra Bantorget Square in the capital Stockholm on Sunday demanding that a new anti-terrorism law that came into effect on June 1 be overturned.

Accusing the Swedish parliament of bowing down to President Erdogan and claiming that the law was specifically tailored for him, the terrorist sympathisers called for the government to resign.

Carrying pieces of cloth symbolising the PKK/YPG and displaying posters of the terror group's convicted leader Abdullah Ocalan, the supporters chanted slogans against Erdogan for hours.

Under police escort, the terrorist group supporters marched for about three-and-a-half hours until they reached the Swedish parliament.

Approximately 1,000 people took part in the event, and the police temporarily closed the roads along the march route to ensure that they could proceed without any hindrance.

Although Türkiye approved Finland's NATO membership after it applied with Sweden, it is waiting for Stockholm to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed last June in Madrid to address Ankara's security concerns.

RelatedSweden enforces new anti-terrorism law to meet Türkiye's NATO demands
Recommended

Türkiye's nod on Sweden's bid

Sweden passed an anti-terror law last November, hoping that Ankara would approve Stockholm's bid to join NATO. The law, which was ratified by the Swedish parliament last month, went into force on June 1.

However, PKK terror group supporters are still being allowed to hold demonstrations against Türkiye in Sweden's capital.

Turkish officials have said they hope the law bans shows of support for terrorist groups like the PKK, just as Sweden would not allow Daesh supporters to march in support of that terrorist group.

Several foreign ministers have said they hope Türkiye will approve Sweden's bid ahead of a NATO summit set for next month in Lithuania's capital Vilnius.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist group’s Syrian branch.

RelatedTürkiye: Sweden must fulfil commitments against terrorism for NATO bid
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay