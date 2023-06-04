Saudi Arabia will reduce how much oil it sends to the global economy, taking a unilateral step to support the sagging cost of crude after two earlier production cuts by members of the OPEC+ alliance of major oil-producing countries failed to push prices higher.

The announcement of the Saudi cuts of 1 million barrels per day came on Sunday after a meeting of the alliance at OPEC headquarters in Vienna.

The cut is for July but "can be extended", Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told reporters.

The rest of the OPEC+ oil producers agreed to extend earlier cuts in supply through the end of 2024.

That the Saudis felt another cut was necessary underlines the uncertain outlook for demand for fuel in the months ahead.

There are concerns about economic weakness in the US and Europe, while China’s rebound from Covid-19 restrictions has been less robust than many had hoped.

Saudi Arabia, the dominant producer in the OPEC, was one of several members that agreed on a surprise cut of 1.16 million barrels per day in April.

The kingdom’s share was 500,000. That followed OPEC+ announcing in October that it would slash 2 million barrels per day, angering US President Joe Biden by threatening higher gasoline prices a month before the midterm elections.

However, those cuts gave little lasting boost to oil prices. International benchmark Brent crude climbed as high as $87 per barrel but has given up its post-cut gains and has been loitering below $75 per barrel in recent days. US crude has dipped below $70.

Those lower prices have helped US drivers kicking off the summer travel season, with prices at the pump averaging $3.55, down $1.02 from a year ago, according to auto club AAA.

Falling energy prices also helped inflation in the 20 European countries that use the euro drop to the lowest level since before Russia attacked Ukraine.