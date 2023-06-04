TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
World Breakfast Day: Turkish cuisine takes world stage
Celebrated on the first Sunday of June, Türkiye orchestrated a series of events aimed at promoting the cherished Turkish breakfast tradition.
World Breakfast Day: Turkish cuisine takes world stage
Breakfast gatherings were held in several major cities worldwide. / Photo: AA
June 4, 2023

In various Turkish diplomatic missions worldwide, traditional Turkish cuisine was showcased, highlighting the rich flavours and diversity of Turkish breakfast on World Breakfast Day.

As part of the annual World Breakfast Day, designated by UNESCO to be celebrated on the first Sunday of June, Türkiye orchestrated a series of events aimed at promoting the cherished Turkish breakfast tradition to a worldwide audience.

The gathering, held by Turkish diplomatic missions in Beijing, Moscow, Brussels, Kuala Lumpur, Lisbon, Berlin, Vienna, and Baku, featured traditional Turkish cuisine.

Guests were treated to an array of Turkish delicacies, including su boregi (cheese-filled pastry), sucuklu yumurta (eggs and Turkish sausage), menemen (scrambled eggs with cheese and vegetables), simit (sesame bread rings), and pogaca (cheese and vegetable-stuffed buns), all complemented by traditional Turkish tea.

Recommended

The event not only showcased the flavours and variety of Turkish cuisine but also emphasised the role of breakfast in bringing people together.

Furthermore, a special event by Türkiye's Yunus Emre Institute, which promotes the Turkish language and culture abroad, was held in the city of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.

The breakfast was attended by Turkish Consul General in Jerusalem Ahmet Riza Demirer, and Nablus Governor Ibrahim Ramadan, as well as official and civilian from Palestine.

RelatedA Turkish startup: save food, save money, save the Earth
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish First Lady calls for urgent action to halt Israel's 'massacre of education' in Gaza
US may have less influence on Israel than perceived — Turkish FM Hakan Fidan
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay