The world can heal from the disease of climate crisis through eco-friendly and waste-free life, Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has said.

"A large part of the waste we abandon to nature consists of products that can be re-used and which have not yet completed their life cycle," Erdogan said in a video message to the second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly on Tuesday.

"What kind of footprint we leave on the planet is entirely up to us!"

Erdogan said the "outstanding success" of Türkiye's zero-waste movement in a short period of time has shown to the world how important individual human effort is for environmental problems.

"By making small changes in the daily lives of people, we can heal the world against the disease of climate change through an eco-friendly, waste-free life."

Abandoning throw-away culture

In 2017, under the auspices of the Turkish first lady, Türkiye launched the zero-waste project to highlight the importance of eliminating waste in fighting the climate crisis.