Suspected militants have hacked 12 people, including women and children, to death in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), officials said, in the latest attack in the troubled region.

Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group launched the attack on Thursday night on the village of Bukokoma, in North Kivu province's Beni territory, Ricardo Rupande, a civil-society representative, said on Friday.

Daesh terror group claims the ADF as its central African affiliate. It is one of the deadliest groups in eastern Congo, accused of slaughtering thousands of civilians.

Katanga Matete, an administrator in the Bukokoma area, told AFP news agency that the militants "were opening doors and decapitating people with hatchets and machetes."

Albert Ndungo, a DRC Red Cross official, also confirmed that the 12 people were killed "by bladed weapons," including four women and four children.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the details of the attack.