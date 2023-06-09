WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several people, including women and children, 'hacked to death' in DRC
A North Kivu provincial official says the militants, believed to be members of the Allied Democratic Forces, "were opening doors and decapitating people with hatchets and machetes".
Several people, including women and children, 'hacked to death' in DRC
Beni Territory in the North Kivu province of the DRC has fallen prey to armed groups, a legacy of regional wars that flared during the 1990s and early 2000s. (Goran Tomasevic/Reuters File Photo) / Others
June 9, 2023

Suspected militants have hacked 12 people, including women and children, to death in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), officials said, in the latest attack in the troubled region.

Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) group launched the attack on Thursday night on the village of Bukokoma, in North Kivu province's Beni territory, Ricardo Rupande, a civil-society representative, said on Friday.

Daesh terror group claims the ADF as its central African affiliate. It is one of the deadliest groups in eastern Congo, accused of slaughtering thousands of civilians.

Katanga Matete, an administrator in the Bukokoma area, told AFP news agency that the militants "were opening doors and decapitating people with hatchets and machetes."

Albert Ndungo, a DRC Red Cross official, also confirmed that the 12 people were killed "by bladed weapons," including four women and four children.

AFP was unable to independently confirm the details of the attack.

Recommended

Thursday's violence follows a similar attack in Beni territory last week, which saw nine people killed.

Over 50 people have been killed in Beni territory in May alone, according to UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

A joint Congolese-Ugandan military operation targeting the ADF in eastern Congo has been underway since late 2021, but attacks have continued.

Much of the volatile region is prey to armed groups, a legacy of regional wars that flared during the 1990s and early 2000s.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean