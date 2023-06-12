Canada and the Netherlands have taken Damascus to the International Court of Justice over allegations of torture, in the first case at the UN's top court over Syria's brutal civil war.

The Hague-based ICJ said on Monday that the Dutch and Canadians accused Syria of breaching a UN convention against "torture or other cruel treatment", including the "use of chemical weapons".

They asked the court to take urgent measures, including ordering Syria to release prisoners who have been arbitrarily detained and allow access to detention centres by international monitors.

"Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands filed a joint application instituting proceedings against the Syrian Arab Republic before the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," the court said in a statement.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said the case against Syria aimed to bring "accountability" for atrocities in the war.

"Bringing this case before the ICJ is a major next step on the long road to that goal," Hoekstra said in a statement.

"Syrian citizens have been tortured, murdered, disappeared, attacked with poison gas or forced to flee for their lives and leave behind everything they had."

There was no immediate reaction from Damascus to the ICJ case.

Syria has never previously faced international courts over the war, which erupted after the regime's leader Bashar al Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests in 2011 and killed more than 500,000 people.