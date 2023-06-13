A report by a Muslim group in the US has revealed that the overwhelming majority of entries on an FBI watchlist, or more than 98 percent, are Muslim names.

The report, titled "Twenty Years Too Many, A Call to Stop the FBI’s Secret Watchlist," details the FBI’s use of the Terrorism Screening Database, which it said is targeting Muslims.

It was released by Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) on Monday.

After being provided with a 2019 version of the FBI's list by a Swiss hacker who discovered it online following its accidental posting by a regional air carrier, CAIR conducted a comprehensive analysis of over 1.5 million entries.

"More than 350,000 entries alone include some transliteration of Mohamed or Ali or Mahmoud and the top 50 most frequently occurring names are all Muslim names," said the report.

"Of the watchlist entries we’ve reviewed, we estimate that more than 1.47 million of those entries regard Muslims—over 98 percent of the total," it added.