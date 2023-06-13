The death toll in an investigation linked to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation to "meet Jesus Christ" has surpassed 300 after 19 new bodies were found, a senior official said.

Police believe most of the bodies found on Tuesday in a forest near the Indian Ocean town of Malindi belong to followers of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a taxi driver-turned-preacher who has been in police custody since April 14.

He is due to face charges of "terrorism" in the case which has rocked the east African nation.

"The death toll has now risen to 303 after the 19 bodies were exhumed," Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said.

The 50-year-old founder of the Good News International Church turned himself in on April 14 after police acting on a tip-off first entered Shakahola forest.

Horrific saga