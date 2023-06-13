WORLD
Kenya starvation cult death toll tops 300 as more bodies exhumed
A Kenyan official says that the number of those rescued stands at 95 while 613 people are still missing.
Workers receive the exhumed bodies of followers of a Christian cult named "Good News International Church", who believed they would go to heaven, if they starved themselves to death. / Photo: Reuters
June 13, 2023

The death toll in an investigation linked to a Kenyan cult that practised starvation to "meet Jesus Christ" has surpassed 300 after 19 new bodies were found, a senior official said.

Police believe most of the bodies found on Tuesday in a forest near the Indian Ocean town of Malindi belong to followers of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, a taxi driver-turned-preacher who has been in police custody since April 14.

He is due to face charges of "terrorism" in the case which has rocked the east African nation.

"The death toll has now risen to 303 after the 19 bodies were exhumed," Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said.

The 50-year-old founder of the Good News International Church turned himself in on April 14 after police acting on a tip-off first entered Shakahola forest.

Horrific saga

While starvation appears to be the main cause of death, some of the victims - including children - were strangled, beaten or suffocated, according to chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor.

Questions have been raised about how Mackenzie, a father of seven, managed to evade law enforcement despite a history of extremism and previous legal cases.

The horrific saga has stunned Kenyans and led President William Ruto to set up a commission of inquiry into the deaths and a task force to review regulations governing religious bodies.

Another pastor accused of links to Mackenzie and to the bodies found in the forest was released on bail at a court hearing.

Ezekiel Odero, a high-profile and wealthy televangelist, is being investigated on a raft of charges including murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering.

SOURCE:AFP
