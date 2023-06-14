WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens dead as migrant boat sinks off Greece, around 100 rescued
Authorities said it appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.
Dozens dead as migrant boat sinks off Greece, around 100 rescued
The Greek coast guard says it is unclear how many passengers might remain missing at sea. / Photo: AP
June 14, 2023

The death toll from the sinking of a fishing boat crammed with migrants off the coast of southwestern Greece has risen to 79, local media reported.

At least 104 migrants were rescued following the incident on Wednesday, but the number of deaths is feared to rise as survivors said the vessel was carrying up to 700 migrants, mostly from Pakistan, Egypt and Syria, said Greek public broadcaster ERT.

Some of the survivors said that many women and children were among the passengers. The Greek Coast Guard noted that it is difficult to determine exactly how many migrants were on board.

Greek authorities are investigating three survivors on the suspicion of being human traffickers, who drew attention with their relaxed attitude after being rescued and brought to the city of Kalamata.

All of those rescued will be interviewed as part of a preliminary investigation to shed light on the causes of the tragedy, said ERT.

Along with navy vessels, the rescue operation in international waters included an army plane and helicopter as well as six other boats that were in the area.

"Since very early Wednesday, an extensive rescue operation is underway off Pylos, after a fishing boat capsized with a large number of migrants onboard," the coastguard said.

The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe's Frontex agency had spotted the boat Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers "refused any help".

Recommended

It later said that none on board were wearing life jackets and did not immediately disclose their nationalities. Authorities said it appeared the migrants had departed from Libya and were heading for Italy.

RelatedGroup of migrants found beaten, handcuffed on Greece's Lesbos island

Increased crossing attempts

Also on June 14, Greece's port police said a sailboat in distress carrying about 80 migrants off Crete was rescued by a coastguard patrol and towed to port.

Greece along with Italy and Spain have long been the main landing points for the tens of thousands of people seeking to reach Europe from Africa and the Middle East.

Rescue operations are common, but last month the Greek government came under international pressure over video footage reportedly showing the forceful expulsion of migrants who were set adrift at sea.

Greece and other EU member states on the south and southeastern rim of the bloc say they are being unfairly tasked with managing arrivals of migrants.

RelatedTürkiye: Greece pushes a migrant boat back into Turkish waters
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report