The death toll from the sinking of a fishing boat crammed with migrants off the coast of southwestern Greece has risen to 79, local media reported.

At least 104 migrants were rescued following the incident on Wednesday, but the number of deaths is feared to rise as survivors said the vessel was carrying up to 700 migrants, mostly from Pakistan, Egypt and Syria, said Greek public broadcaster ERT.

Some of the survivors said that many women and children were among the passengers. The Greek Coast Guard noted that it is difficult to determine exactly how many migrants were on board.

Greek authorities are investigating three survivors on the suspicion of being human traffickers, who drew attention with their relaxed attitude after being rescued and brought to the city of Kalamata.

All of those rescued will be interviewed as part of a preliminary investigation to shed light on the causes of the tragedy, said ERT.

Along with navy vessels, the rescue operation in international waters included an army plane and helicopter as well as six other boats that were in the area.

"Since very early Wednesday, an extensive rescue operation is underway off Pylos, after a fishing boat capsized with a large number of migrants onboard," the coastguard said.

The coastguard said a surveillance plane with Europe's Frontex agency had spotted the boat Tuesday afternoon, but the passengers "refused any help".