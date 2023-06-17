Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, for his first visit since 2016 amid rapprochement between the two regional states.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told a press conference on Saturday following delegation-level talks that both Tehran and Riyadh agreed to form joint political, economic and border committees to pursue common interests.

The two sides also agreed to combat drug trafficking and expand cooperation in the field of environment, he said, adding that the committees will start work once the higher authorities give approval.

Amirabdollahian said the two chief diplomats also emphasised that regional security “will only be ensured by regional actors”, in both military and economic realms.

Saudi Arabia had severed diplomatic relations with Iran in 2016 following the storming of its diplomatic missions.

But the two rivals agreed to restore ties in March after two-year negotiations mediated by Iraq and Oman. The breakthrough talks were hosted by the Chinese government in Beijing.

Reopening embassies

Before the meeting on June 17, the two foreign ministers held two meetings at neutral venues since the March rapprochement. The first meeting was held in Beijing in April, followed by another meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS meeting in South Africa in May.