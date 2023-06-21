WORLD
Two people stabbed at London hospital, suspect arrested: UK police
Central Middlesex Hospital was temporarily locked down before re-opening in London following the incident that authorities are treating as non-terror related.
Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called and found two people with stab injuries. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 21, 2023

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital in an incident which is not currently being treated as terror-related, British police said.

Armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 1218 GMT on Wednesday and found two people with stab injuries.

Police said one of those had life-threatening injuries.

"Police arrested a man outside the hospital," London's Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related."

The hospital was temporarily locked down but has now reopened, police said, adding that officers would remain in the hospital while further searches are carried out but they were satisfied they were not seeking any further suspects.

The London Ambulance Service said it had sent several resources to the scene including an incident response officer, ambulance crew and air ambulance.

