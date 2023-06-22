Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels controlling north Yemen have exchanged 64 fighters' bodies in the third such recent deal, Houthi media said, the latest sign of progress in talks to end their eight-year conflict.

The bodies were exchanged on Wednesday at the Saudi-Yemeni border where delegations from both sides met after weeks of negotiations in Saudi Arabia, footage and commentary from Houti-run Al Masirah TV showed.

The Saudi delegation received six of its soldiers and allied fighters, and the Iran-aligned Houthi group received 58 bodies.

Footage showed body bags being exchanged between vans and trucks but it was not clear exactly when the exchanges took place.

A Saudi-led military coalition in 2015 intervened against the Houthi rebels that ousted Yemen's internationally recognised government from Sanaa in 2014.

The conflict has destroyed Yemen's economy, plunged millions into hunger and killed tens of thousands, but talks to end it have picked up since Riyadh and Iran in March restored diplomatic ties.