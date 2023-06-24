Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.

The Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing on Saturday for the first time recorded temperatures above 40°C a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianjin, temperatures have also soared above 40°C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather.

In China's four-tier weather alert system, the red indicates the most severe conditions.

On Thursday, Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record – with temperatures soaring to 41.1°C. It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China’s capital during the month of June.

Beijing’s all-time high of 41.9°C since modern records began, occurred on July 24, 1999.