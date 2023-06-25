The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 14 refugees in the North Aegean Sea after they were illegally pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek authorities.

Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command teams determined on Sunday that there were irregular migrants in a life raft off Türkiye's northwestern town of Ayvacik in Canakkale.

The coast guard also reported that the refugees were from Yemen, Sudan, and Eritrea.

After the necessary procedures, the refugees who were brought ashore were transferred to the Ayvacik Immigration Office.

In a separate incident, 41 refugees and migrants were caught in the cargo box of a pickup truck in Mugla, Aegean Türkiye.

Authorities have detained and arrested two individuals suspected of engaging in migrant smuggling.