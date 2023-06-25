WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon's main Druze party names Taymur Jumblatt as new leader
Jumblatt's win comes as he was the sole contender to head the Progressive Socialist Party after it was led by his father Walid Jumblatt for 45 years.
Lebanon's main Druze party names Taymur Jumblatt as new leader
Born in 1982 during the civil war, Taymur studied at the American University of Beirut and at the Sorbonne in France. / Photo: AP
June 25, 2023

Lebanon's biggest Druze party has chosen Taymur Jumblatt, 41, to succeed his father as leader of the small but influential community in the country's power-sharing system.

Almost 2,000 supporters gathered in Ain Zhalta, in the Druze heartland of the Chouf mountains, where members of the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) named the lawmaker as their new leader on Sunday.

He takes up the mantle at a time when Lebanon has been reeling from three years of gruelling economic crisis, widely blamed on the governing elite of which the Jumblatt dynasty is a core component.

"Taymur Jumblatt won the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party, for which he was the sole contender," the PSP said in a statement.

His father Walid Jumblatt, 73, headed the party for 45 years and had already passed the leadership of his community to his son in 2017.

RelatedLebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from PSP leadership

Political deadlock

Recommended

The PSP was founded by Taymur's grandfather Kamal and has become all but synonymous with the Druze community.

PSP votes could prove pivotal in parliament at a time when lawmakers have failed 12 times to elect a new president.

The political deadlock has left Lebanon without a president for eight months, and governed by a caretaker cabinet with limited powers for more than a year.

The Druze make up around five percent of Lebanon's population but have wielded political clout under Taymur's father.

Born in 1982 during the civil war, Taymur studied at the American University of Beirut, where he met his wife Diana Zeaiter, a Shia Muslim, and at the Sorbonne in France.

RelatedLebanon's parliament fails to elect president at 12th attempt
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu