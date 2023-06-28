At least 13 civilians have been killed by suspected Daesh-linked group in chronically unstable northern Mali, elected officials who requested anonymity told AFP news agency.

"The provisional toll is now 13 dead, a dozen wounded and hundreds of people fleeing several villages in the Gabero area" in the Gao region, the official said on Wednesday, adding that the Malian army was not present in the area.

"They killed a lot of people, more than 17 people," another Gao official claimed.

"All the young people have left. Usually, they take the animals. It's the first time they (gunmen) have killed like this," he said.

To the east of Gabero, Gao and Menaka have been the location of a major Daesh-linked group offensive since early 2022.