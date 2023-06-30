The United States has said it planned to sell $440 million in ammunition and parts to Taiwan, its latest effort to boost the self-ruling island's defence.

Thursday's sale is comparatively small in scale and does not expand the range of US weaponry to Taiwan, but comes as the United States and China move delicately to stabilise their turbulent relationship.

In a notification to Congress, the State Department said it would sell $332.2 million in 30mm ammunition and related equipment to Taiwan and $108 million in spare and repair parts for wheeled vehicles and weapons.

The sales will help Taiwan "maintain a credible defensive capability" but "will not alter the basic military balance in the region," it said.

It "will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance and economic progress in the region," it said.

Taiwan's defence ministry on Friday welcomed the planned sale for "providing the need for enhancing our defence capacity as well as maintaining regional stability," it said in a tweet.