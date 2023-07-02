WORLD
2 MIN READ
Violent protests in France spread to Switzerland
Wave of protests in France over the killing of a French-Algerian teenager by police inspires demonstration in Lausanne "following several calls on social media," says police.
Violent protests in France spread to Switzerland
Protesters in France have torched cars, damaged infrastructure and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage over the killing of Nahel. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 2, 2023

More than 100 protesters have taken to the streets of Lausanne as protests sparked by the killing of 17-year-old French-Algerian Nahel M. by police in France spread to Switzerland.

Although nowhere near the scale of the protests in France, protesters attacked shops and police forces, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails on Saturday evening.

"Echoing the events and riots raging in France, more than a hundred youths gathered in central Lausanne and damaged businesses," local police said in a statement.

The violence began "following several calls on social media", police said, and "several shop windows were smashed".

Seven people, including six minors aged 15-17, were arrested during the riots in the French-speaking city.

No injuries were reported during the violent riots, for which around 50 police officers were deployed.

Recommended

Racial tensions

France has seen a wave of violent protests since a police officer shot dead 17-year-old Nahel M. point blank after the teen allegedly failed to comply with police during a traffic stop on Tuesday in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, France.

Angry protesters have torched cars, damaged infrastructure and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage over the killing of Nahel, who has Algerian origins.

His death was captured on video, which spread on social media and fueled anger over police violence against minorities, exposing severe racial tensions in France.

The protests also spread to Belgium on Thursday, where 63 people have been arrested so far.

RelatedHundreds more arrested in fifth night of protests in France
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran