Bozdag Film Studios, hosting successful series such as 'Dirilis Ertugrul', 'Kurulus Osman', and 'Destan', has opened for visitors and instantly become a magnet for Turkish series enthusiasts from around the globe.

Recognised as the third-largest film set globally and the largest in Europe, Bozdag Film Studios offers an immersive experience that takes visitors on a captivating journey through the depths of ancient Turkish history, with a primary focus on the glorious era of the Ottoman Empire.

Stepping onto these carefully constructed structures, purpose-built for the filming of TV series, visitors are transported to a bygone era, where historical buildings authentically recreate the grandeur of Turkish history.

The studio's awe-inspiring locations encompass a range of notable sites, including the Inegol Castle, Urgenc Market, Marmaracik Castle, Yenisehir Market, Kulucahisar Castle, Harzemshah Palace, Sogut, and Kayi Tribe sections.

Each locale unveils a distinct facet of the Ottoman Empire's legacy, immersing visitors in the rich tapestry of Turkish culture.

At the heart of the Kayi Tribe sections, prominently featured in the beloved TV series "Dirilis Ertugrul" and "Kurulus Osman," visitors can not only capture stunning photographs in traditional Turkish costumes but also partake in an array of engaging activities.

What is offered?

From horseback riding to witnessing the production of Turkish crafts, guests are invited to explore the daily lives of the Kayi people, gaining firsthand experience and knowledge of the era.

However, the studio's allure extends beyond the meticulously crafted sets. Visitors are treated to the unique opportunity to meet and interact with the actors who bring these historical narratives to life.