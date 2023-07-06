US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will arrive in China on Thursday in a bid to inject stability into fraught ties between the world's two biggest economies.

The top US official is expected to meet with Chinese counterparts and representatives from major American companies during a visit that will run through July 9.

Here are the key sources of strain on the US-China economic relationship:

Decoupling and de-risking

Washington and Beijing have butted heads in recent years over a range of hot-button geopolitical issues, fuelling belief among some policymakers that the United States should decouple economically from China.

Many officials in President Joe Biden's administration emphasise the less drastic term "de-risking", or the targeted protection of certain sectors deemed vital to national security.

The Biden administration is considering a programme to restrict certain US outbound investments involving sensitive technology with key national security implications -- an issue that has riled Chinese officials.

"It has very much been received as the US is trying to corner China, trying to stop its rise," Lindsay Gorman, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, told AFP.

"De-risking is essentially the same thing (as decoupling) in their minds," she said.

Chips

Semiconductors represent a key faultline, with China seeking to protect its fledgling domestic industry from mounting export restrictions imposed by the United States.

In March, Beijing launched an investigation into US chipmaker Micron, five months after Washington unveiled sweeping curbs aimed at cutting off China's access to high-end chips, chipmaking equipment and software used to design semiconductors.

Washington has blacklisted many Chinese companies to prevent them from accessing the most advanced chips while pushing its allies to follow suit.

Beijing said Monday that it would slap export controls on two rare metals essential for the manufacture of semiconductors -- gallium and germanium -- citing security concerns.

Debt

Debt will also be on the agenda for Yellen -- both the towering US debt to China, and Beijing's controversial lending to developing countries that are now struggling to repay.